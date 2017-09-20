MDI golf now 11-2

BUCKSPORT — The Mount Desert Island golf team beat Bucksport, Ellsworth and Narraguagus at Kebo Valley Golf Club last Wednesday, finishing 42 strokes ahead of the Golden Bucks and Eagles. Kyle Nicholson, Brennan Hubbard and Colyn Rich led the way for the Trojans with nine-hole scores of 40, 44 and 45, respectively.

At Saturday’s John Bapst Invitational, MDI finished ahead of Hampden, Greenville, Caribou, John Bapst and Bangor. Nicholson’s 18-hole score of 77 was the fifth-best overall score at the tournament, which was held at Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

MDI improved its season record to 11-2 on Monday by beating Bucksport and John Bapst at Bucksport Golf Course. Nicholson shot 44 over nine holes to finish as a medalist, and Nick Stanley and Hubbard were close behind with scores of 44 and 49, respectively.

MDI was scheduled to face Hermon on Wednesday and meet up with George Stevens Academy and Sumner in Blue Hill on Friday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.