MDI football grounds Hawks

BAR HARBOR — Four weeks into the 2017 football season, the Mount Desert Island High School Trojans have hit their stride.

MDI handed the visiting Hermon Hawks their first loss of the season Friday, improving to 3-1 this season with a dominant 44-6 victory. The Trojans controlled the game on both sides of the ball.

On both offense and defense, MDI has overpowered their opponents over the past three weeks. Now, with the season reaching the second half, the Trojans are showing the resolve the team had during last year’s Class C North championship run.

Solid play on special teams and a consistent offense gave the Trojans a 16-0 two-score lead after the first quarter. The Trojans (3-1) got one-yard touchdown runs from Elijah Joyce and Colby Lee, and a pair of 2-point conversions put Hermon in a big hole early in the game.

Lee scored on a 35-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, and a successful Billy Kerley run on the 2-point attempt made the score 24-0. Lee then caught a long pass from Andrew Phelps before Hermon (3-1) finally scored with three seconds left in the first half to make the score 30-6.

MDI continued to assert its dominance in the third quarter. Andrew Phelps added a second touchdown pass that put the Trojans ahead 38-6 following a fourth successful 2-point try, and a fourth Lee touchdown run provided the final score of the night.

“I was really pleased with the way our kids came out early and took care of business,” MDI Head Coach Mark Shields said. “It was a much-needed victory to move up the standings in our conference.”

Lee led MDI with 165 yards of total offense. Kerley added 56 yards on the ground for the Trojans, and Phelps completed three passes for 90 yards and ran the ball five times for 33 yards.

Prior to facing MDI, Hermon had posted shutouts in its two previous showings and was averaging 42.3 points per game on the season. The Trojans have never lost to the Hawks and have now outscored them by a combined 156 points to 12 over the past three matchups between the teams.

MDI’s next game is a road contest against Maine Central Institute (2-2) on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

MCI, which Shields said will provide his team with a “tough road test,” went undefeated to win the Class D championship last season before moving up to Class C this year. The Huskies beat Nokomis 12-0 in their only home game of 2017 thus far.