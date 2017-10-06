Golf team heads to states

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team was one of two Penobscot Valley Conference teams to qualify for the Class B state tournament at the PVC championships and state qualifiers last Thursday.

MDI’s team score of 362 edged third-place Hermon by two strokes for the final qualification spot and placed the Trojans second among the six PVC teams at the event, which was held at JaTo Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln. Only Old Town, which shot 352, finished ahead of MDI.

Kyle Nicholson posted the best score for the Trojans with an 18-hole tally of 78 on the par-72 course. His finish placed him as the No. 2 finisher in the PVC, one spot ahead of teammate Brennan Hubbard (82) and just a single stroke behind Old Town’s Chris Kauppila (77). Both Nicholson and Hubbard also qualified for the individual state championships Oct. 14.

Elsewhere for the Trojans, Nick Stanley finished with 97, Gabbie James finished with 105, and Dane Vanzura finished with 125. James also was named the Class B Female Golfer of the Year for her consistent performances throughout the season.

The team’s next contest is the Class B team state championships, which will be held at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. The Class B individual championships the following Saturday will be held at the same place and time.