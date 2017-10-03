Wednesday - Oct 04, 2017
Senior Adrianna Novella of the Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls' soccer team stays ahead of defenders at a Sept. 28 home game against Washington Academy. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

Girls’ soccer dominates Mount View, boys fall to Washington Academy

October 3, 2017 by on High School Sports Scores, Soccer, Sports

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Sept. 28 when they defeated visiting Washington Academy 7-0.

Daisy Granholm scored three goals for MDI (4-4-1) in the win, and senior Adrianna Novella added two. The Trojans’ other goals came from Maddie Neale and Rachelle Swanson.

The Trojans were scheduled to play at home against Mount View (6-3) on Tuesday and will play their next game on the road against George Stevens Academy on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m.

WA boys 2, MDI 0

Last Wednesday, the MDI boys’ team (2-7) held undefeated Washington Academy to a 2-0 win in Bar Harbor. The Raiders’ two goals were tied for their lowest offensive output of the season.

The boys were scheduled to play on the road against George Stevens Academy (7-1-3) on Wednesday. The girls’ team’s next game is on the road against Mount View on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m.

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts