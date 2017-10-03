Girls’ soccer dominates Mount View, boys fall to Washington Academy

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Sept. 28 when they defeated visiting Washington Academy 7-0.

Daisy Granholm scored three goals for MDI (4-4-1) in the win, and senior Adrianna Novella added two. The Trojans’ other goals came from Maddie Neale and Rachelle Swanson.

The Trojans were scheduled to play at home against Mount View (6-3) on Tuesday and will play their next game on the road against George Stevens Academy on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m.

WA boys 2, MDI 0

Last Wednesday, the MDI boys’ team (2-7) held undefeated Washington Academy to a 2-0 win in Bar Harbor. The Raiders’ two goals were tied for their lowest offensive output of the season.

The boys were scheduled to play on the road against George Stevens Academy (7-1-3) on Wednesday. The girls’ team’s next game is on the road against Mount View on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m.