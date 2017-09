ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team logged a 1-0 win against Ellsworth Tuesday.

Sophomore Daisy Granholm scored on a breakaway with 10 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first half. Ellsworth had its own chances and nearly tied the game with two minutes left, but the visitors came away with the victory.

Goalkeeper Kylie Robidoux had nine saves for Ellsworth, and Cassia Barnes had five saves for MDI.