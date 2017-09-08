Boys third, girls fourth in first meet

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ cross-country team finished third of 10 teams in the Ellsworth Invitational meet Saturday, including an individual second-place finish from Thorin Smith. The Trojan girls took fourth place in the meet.

Team strategy and goals are big for Coach Desiree Sirois, who said the team was successful in trying out new things and looking for areas of improvement.

“Our returning runners did really well and set the pace from the start, and both our boys’ and girls’ teams did well,” she said. “I think we have an even split with runners of all grades and abilities this year. We’re not particularly heavy on any one group, and we don’t have to rely too much on one specific runner or another. That’s part of what we try to emphasize at MDI with the team philosophy, and I think our kids showed some of that in this meet.”

Katelyn Osbourne (14th), Olivia Johnson (20th), Louise Chaplin (23rd), Emily Banks (24th), Loren Genrich (27th) and Olivia Watson (32nd) finished in the top half of the girls’ race.

The top three girls’ teams were neck and neck: Caribou won with 67 points, followed by defending state champs George Stevens Academy with 72 points and Orono with 76 points. MDI was fourth with 102, edging out the Ellsworth girls, who finished fifth with 108.

On the boys’ side, Smith was runner-up with a time of 16:48.48, eight seconds behind winner Brendan Penfold of Deer Isle-Stonington. The Trojans also received top-20 finishes from Calvin Partin (15th), Sean Murray (18th) and Jon Genrich (20th).

The Caribou boys were team winners with 43 points. Orono was second with 57 points, and MDI was third with 82.