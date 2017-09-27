Boys second, girls fifth at Old Town Invitational meet: Thorin Smith finishes first

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ cross-country team took second place out of 12 boys’ teams Saturday at the Old Town Invitational meet, led by junior Thorin Smith, who was the individual boys’ winner.

The Trojan girls finished fifth out of 11 teams.

The meet, which served as the sectional meet for schools throughout Northern Maine, brought 12 boys’ teams and 11 girls’ teams to Old Town.

Coach Desiree Sirois was impressed with how both the boys’ and girls’ teams competed in the face of adversity. The Trojans had to fight through unusually warm weather — the temperature reached as high as 85 degrees in Old Town during the meet — but fought through it the entire way.

“The team showed up ready to race,” Sirois said. “It really showcased the nature of [cross-country] being a race for place as opposed to time.”

The boys’ team was led by Smith, whose time of 17 minutes, 26.40 seconds earned him first place. He had a close finish with Orono’s Jonathan Steelman but edged Steelman by 0.89 seconds to earn the win.

Elsewhere for the boys’ team, Nick Reznik finished fourth with a time of 17:44.13. Calvin Partin (12th) and Stephen Grierson (19th) also posted top-20 finishes for the Trojans, whose 63 points were second only to Orono’s 46 on the day.

On the girls’ side, freshman Olivia Johnson came in 19th with a time of 23:09.17 to finish as MDI’s top performer. Emily Banks (21st) and Katelyn Osborne (29th) joined her in the top 30.

The next meet for both the boys’ and girls’ teams is the annual Festival of Champions in Belfast, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, beginning at 11 a.m. The race features the top runners from throughout the state and beyond.